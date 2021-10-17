Resurfacing works to see closures on three busy city roads

Published: 1:30 PM October 17, 2021

Resurfacing works will close Aylsham Road, Holt Road, and Cromer road for a number of weeks. - Credit: Chris Bishop

A £1m project which will see junctions of three busy Norwich roads closed for the rest of October is set to begin tomorrow.

Essential resurfacing will be carried out on Aylsham Road, Holt Road and Cromer Road — meaning closures will be put in place at junctions to the roads.

Starting Monday, October 18, work to resurface Aylsham Road will begin.

As a result of the works, the following roads will be closed at their junctions with Aylsham Road with a diversion in place: Woodcock Road, Bolingbroke Road (South), Suckling Avenue, Mile Cross Road, and Losinga Cresent (South).

The work is expected to end on October 27.

A map of the planned Aylsham Road roadworks and diversions that will be in place - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The resurfacing of Holt Road and Cromer Road will begin on Monday, October 25.

Restrictions are expected to continue for six weeks between 7.30am and 5pm each day, including weekends.

A one-way system will be in place between the Broadland Northway (NDR) and Boundary Road, with inbound traffic flowing as normal but outbound traffic diverted via the A1151 Wroxham Road.

Normal two-way traffic will resume on the route each night.

The following roads will be closed at their junction with Cromer Road on a weekday with a signed diversion route in place: Mayfield Avenue, Waldemar Avenue, Bramble Avenue, Heather Avenue, and Brabazon Road.

The following roads will be closed at their junction with Holt Road on a Sunday with a signed diversion in place: Fifers Lane, Amsterdam Way, Meadow Way, and Middleton's Lane.

A map of the diversions that will be in place during the Holt Road and Cromer Road resurfacing works - Credit: Norfolk County Council

Badly worn sections of the road will be resurfaced and lining for a new bus and cycle lane layout will be installed to improve bus journeys and reliability.

Norfolk County Council is working with bus operators to reduce delays but passengers are advised to check for any changes to timetables and their journey.

The £1m funding for the resurfacing works is part of the £31.5m programme of road, pavement and cycleway maintenance that’s taking place across Norfolk this year.

