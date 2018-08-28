Seven vehicle crash on A47 leaves rush hour traffic grid locked

Traffic is at a stand still following a multiple car crash on the A47 near Harford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2016

Multiple cars have been involved in a large crash on the A47 this morning.

The seven vehicle collision happened just before 8am on the Norwich southern bypass King’s Lynn bound near the Harford junction.

Following an hour of stand still traffic the road is now clear but police warned drivers to expect knock on delays until after 9am.

They added no injuries had been sustained as a result of the crash and that all cars were in a driveable condition.

