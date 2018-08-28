Search

Traffic chaos caused by car fire on A11

PUBLISHED: 18:12 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:19 31 January 2019

A car is on fire on the A11. Picture: Archant

A car is on fire on the A11. Picture: Archant

Archant

Rush hour traffic has come to a standstill after reports of a car fire on the A11.

Fire crews from Carrow, Earlham, Hethersett and Sprowston were called to the blaze at 5.30pm today.

Traffic is heavy northbound along the Hethersett Bypass.

A fire service spokesman said: “We received the call from the ambulance service to reports of a vehicle fire.

“Four crews attended and no-one had to be removed from the vehicle.

“It appears that no-one has been injured.”

Motorist are trying to avoid the jam by taking the BB1172 through Hethersett causing further delays.

Check the EDP Traffic Map before you travel.

More to follow...

