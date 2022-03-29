Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Woman wakes to find flat ablaze

Francis Redwood

Published: 3:25 PM March 29, 2022
18-year-old Shannon Thorpe woke up to black smoke filling the flat, while visiting her boyfriend in Trafalgar Street. 

18-year-old Shannon Thorpe woke up to black smoke filling the flat, while visiting her boyfriend in Trafalgar Street. - Credit: Submitted

A young woman has described the moment she woke up gasping for air as black smoke filled her home.

Shannon Thorpe, 18, was visiting her boyfriend in Trafalgar Street when a fire ripped through the flat below theirs. 

The fire engulfed the entrance to the building, leaving Shannon frightened for her life.

