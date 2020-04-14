Search

Advanced search

‘There will be casualties’ - tough times feared for tourism industry as lockdown continues

PUBLISHED: 07:07 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:07 14 April 2020

Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich Business Improvement District Picture: Sonya Duncan

Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich Business Improvement District Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

The coronavirus crisis will change Norwich city centre and there will be casualties – but businesses can survive.

Five-day-old twin lambs born at Wroxham Barns earlier this year Picture: Denise BradleyFive-day-old twin lambs born at Wroxham Barns earlier this year Picture: Denise Bradley

That is the view of industry experts during the fourth week of social distancing to combat the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has left so many local businesses facing huge challenges.

Executive director of Norwich’s Business Improvement District (BID), Stefan Gurney, which runs Visit Norwich, believes that the crisis management stage of the lockdown has started to ease for many businesses and that attentions are now turning to what is needed for customers to feel safe and comfortable once freedom of movement returns.

“You hope that most of the businesses will come through it in whatever shape or form, and hopefully are able to rise and adapt, but there will be casualties – not just from the people affected by it but also from the business community,” Mr Gurney explained.

“So what we knew as the city centre will be different from when we reopen again because unfortunately not all businesses will make it through this, not everyone will have had the cash depth, the staff numbers or the business model which can transfer forward.

Wroxham Barns owner Ian Russell Picture: Antony KellyWroxham Barns owner Ian Russell Picture: Antony Kelly

“But we also know that there is always opportunity and hopefully that is where people will be able to reinvent what they have done or change. One of those hideous buzzwords at the moment is the ‘pivot’, when you say ‘my business was this and it needs to adapt now to this’.

“But I think most people are hopeful that they will be able to go back and work in which ever shape or form that is.”

MORE: Pleasure Beach owner says loss of summer income could be ‘disastrous for the borough’

Ian Russell, founder and director of Wroxham Barns, has seen his business miss out on the busiest fortnight of its year due to being closed during the Easter school holidays.

“We’re a small family business and we are deeply committed to our staff and to the business itself, so we’ll battle through this,” said Mr Russell, who is also a director of regional tourism group Visit East Anglia.

Adam Goymour, director of Roar Dinosaur Adventure Park Picture: Denise BradleyAdam Goymour, director of Roar Dinosaur Adventure Park Picture: Denise Bradley

You may also want to watch:

“We’re doing a lot of Facebook live videos and inviting audiences to join us when we’re feeding the animals and looking after them – and that’s picked up huge traction.

“So the businesses are desperate to open and the visitors are desperate to come, it’s just how we go about doing that.”

Management is now eagerly awaiting government guidance on when and how businesses can start planning for a return to normal business.

The Predator High Ropes at Roar Dinosaur Adventure Park Picture: Antony KellyThe Predator High Ropes at Roar Dinosaur Adventure Park Picture: Antony Kelly

“We’re in the middle of making a very big investment into our new fun park and continue to invest in the visitors experience on our farm as well and a lot of our small, specialist studios are improving their businesses,” Mr Russell added.

“Those plans remain in place but obviously this is a massive, massive hit for us and all of the other businesses and I would say there is a limit to how long we can stay within our resources and stay in business.

“That’s not a comment about Wroxham Barns per se, it’s about all businesses basically.”

ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure Park, near Lenwade, is another of the tourism businesses trying to adapt to maintain contact with customers who they hope to be able to welcome back when the lockdown begins to ease.

“We’ve got free activities and downloads on our website, including an activity book, colouring sheets, dino snap cards,” explained director Adam Goymour, speaking to BBC Radio Norfolk.

“We’re also doing a four-week campaign every Friday with the EDP for a family ticket of four to be won, to be used when we reopen.

MORE: Win a family ticket to ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure with our creative competition

“So we’re doing as much as we can digitally, like most businesses are having to do to adjust.

“But of course coming out of the winter period where cash-flow is really low and Easter being the first period of time when we make some money, it’s proving difficult.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Lockdown leaves Norwich a ghost town on Easter bank holiday

Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Police Patrol Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Anger and sadness as homeless man dies in city centre

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Section of NDR closed following concern for man’s safety

Police were called to the NDR near Norwich Airport following concerns for a man's safety Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Coronavirus: Seven more deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Hospitals in Norfolk have confirmed seven new deaths of patients who had been diagnosed with Covid-19. Picture: Chris Bishop

When this is all over, let’s have a bank holiday week

Our columnist thinks events should be held to mark the end of the Covid-19 outbreak - whenever that may be. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Lockdown leaves Norwich a ghost town on Easter bank holiday

Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Police Patrol Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Anger and sadness as homeless man dies in city centre

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Section of NDR closed following concern for man’s safety

Police were called to the NDR near Norwich Airport following concerns for a man's safety Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Coronavirus: Seven more deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Hospitals in Norfolk have confirmed seven new deaths of patients who had been diagnosed with Covid-19. Picture: Chris Bishop

When this is all over, let’s have a bank holiday week

Our columnist thinks events should be held to mark the end of the Covid-19 outbreak - whenever that may be. Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘There will be casualties’ - tough times feared for tourism industry as lockdown continues

Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich Business Improvement District Picture: Sonya Duncan

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

McLean reveals toughest Premier League opponent

Kenny McLean felt the full force of Liverpool in Norwich City's Premier League opener at Anfield Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Euros switch denies City old boy a chance at glory

Aage Hareide spent two years with the Canaries in the 1980s Picture: Archant

Youngsters bounce to the top of Everest in the name of charity

Ella and Tom Boag have bounced the equivalent height of Mount Everest, with the help of some friends Picture: Iain Boag
Drive 24