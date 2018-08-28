Villa and Norwich City fans united in minute’s applause for Norfolk man killed in crash

An inquest has been opened into the death of Bradley Raper who died following a collision near Thetford. Picture: supplied by Chantelle Dwyer Archant

Norwich City fans united in a touching minute’s applause during the Canaries’ game against Aston Villa in memory of Bradley Raper.

Tributes have been paid to Dereham man Bradley Raper who died following a collision near Thetford last week. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer Tributes have been paid to Dereham man Bradley Raper who died following a collision near Thetford last week. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

Mr Raper, 24, who lived in Scarning, near Dereham, died following a car crash on the A1066, near Thetford, on Tuesday, October 2.

He was a keen City fan and was a regular at home and away games.

Thousands of supporters took part in the spontaneous applause at the 24th minute to reflect his young age.

Fans in all four stands of the ground took part, including Aston Villa supporters.

City midfielder Todd Cantwell had urged fans to join in the moving tribute before the match.

His brother Jordan was a close friend of Mr Raper.

Jordan said in a message on Tuesday: “In memory of my best friend Bradley Raper aged 24, it would mean everything to his loved ones to hold an applause on the 24th minute in tomorrow’s game against Aston Villa (23/10/2018), to honour his recent passing. Please join us in making this happen.”

Todd shared the message and added: “Guys, Brad served as a loyal season ticket holder for a 16 year period with his most memorable moments being in the playoffs at Cardiff and Wembley in 2015.

Bradley Raper (pictured top far right) with Dereham Cricket Club. Picture: Supplied by James Harbour. Bradley Raper (pictured top far right) with Dereham Cricket Club. Picture: Supplied by James Harbour.

“Please spread the word to make this happen - it would mean so much to my brother and his family.”

The post got nearly 500 retweets and more than 700 likes.

Mr Raper was a keen cricketer and played for Norfolk, Bradenham and Dereham.

An inquest at Norfolk coroner’s court heard that Mr Raper died at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge after the crash.

The cause of death was given as traumatic brain injury with the inquest being adjourned for a pre-inquest review on January 10 next year.

Mr Raper’s funeral will take place at St Andrew’s Church, West Bradenham on Friday, October 26 at 11.30am.

Donations for the East Anglian Air Ambulance may be given at the service.

People can also make donations via the webpage www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bradraper.