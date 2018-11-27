Search

Most popular children’s names of 2018 revealed

27 November, 2018 - 18:25
Did you name your baby any of the top ten names? Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

katrinaelena

As another year comes to a close BabyCentre has released its findings on which names made trends and topped charts.

Like last year Muhammad is the most popular name for boys in 2018 and Olivia tops the charts for girls as another non-mover.

This is what the top ten for each gender looks like:

Boys –

1. Muhammad

2. Oliver

3. Noah

4. Harry

5. Leo

6. George

7. Jack

8. Charlie

9. Freddie

10. Arthur

Girls –

1. Olivia

2. Sophia

3. Amelia

4. Lily

5. Ava

6. Emily

7. Ella

8. Isla

9. Mia

10. Aria

