Norwich's most popular baby names for 2021 revealed

The ONS has revealed Norwich's favourite children's names in 2021 - Credit: PA

The most popular names for babies born in Norwich have been revealed.

Using data from last year, the Office for National Statistics has found the city's favourite names for 2021.

The top girls' name in Norwich was Ivy. Nine girls were given the name in 2021.

The top boys' name was Noah. The name was given to newborns 14 times last year.

The

Top baby names in each Norfolk district revealed The most popular baby names in Norfolk have been revealed by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

were Olivia and George.

Runners up for the region's top girls' names were Amelia, Isla, Ava and Ivy.

And the boys' names were Noah, Oliver, Arthur and Leo.

Norwich's top boys' name and the east of England's top girls' name were the same as the national winners - Noah and Olivia.



