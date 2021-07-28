Man died by suicide two days before Christmas, inquest hears
- Credit: Archant
A man died by suicide two days before Christmas, an inquest into his death has heard.
Tommy McInerney, 28, was found on December 23 last year in the garden of the house at Wilberforce Road in Norwich that he had shared with his partner Kelly, with whom he had a two-year-old daughter.
His partner told an inquest into his death, which was held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich, that he had mentioned feeling suicidal in the past.
She said their property had also suffered vandalism and were waiting to be rehoused.
"My opinion is that things got too much for him," she added.
Mr McInerney had been arrested on December 21 while drunk following a disturbance but at the time of his death no alcohol or drugs were found in his system, the inquest heard.
Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, recorded a conclusion of suicide.
