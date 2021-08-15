'We're lucky to have him' - Fans flock to Tom Jones gig in Norwich
- Credit: Stuart Anderson
Tom Jones fans have flocked from far and wide to see the musical superstar at Norwich's Earlham Park this evening (Sunday, August 15).
The atmosphere is building ahead of the open-air show, which is part of a tour that will see the 81-year-old perform across the UK and as far away as Spain and Ukraine.
There was an excited but orderly atmosphere as gig-goers - many of whom have been Tom Jones fans for decades - lined up at the entrance. There was also a sense of relief that popular events such as this have been able to resume following the end of coronavirus restrictions.
Among them were Jane, 72, and Barry Kelly, 71, from Mundford, near Thetford.
Mrs Kelly said: "I've been a fan of his since he started. I like all his old hits like 'Green Green Grass of Home'. But I've never seen him live before this."
Debbie Jones, 61, and her friends took a six-hour train journey from Barry Island in Wales to be at the gig. The whole group - along with the Kellys - wore bright red 'I love Tom' t-shirts especially made up for the concert.
Mrs Jones said: "I last saw him over 30 years ago in Cardiff. He's just getting better and better. And I wouldn't kick him out of bed."
"But he's too young for me," added a friend, Cynthia Harris, 82.
Colette Dale, 48, came from Ispwich for the concert. She said: "He's brilliant. A real crowd pleaser. We're lucky to have him here."
With her was David George, 58, who added: "I think [talent show] The Voice has really helped him out. He's great on that."
The singer had originally planned to perform in Norwich last year, but that gig had to be postponed due to coronavirus.
Before the main event fans are able to enjoy a host of supporting acts including The X Factor: Celebrity winner and reality star Megan McKenna.
Tom Jones has been a fixture in British music for 50 years and has had over 30 top 40 singles, including Sex Bomb and It's Not Unusual, and he is also a judge on talent show The Voice.