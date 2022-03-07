Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Police 'extremely concerned' for welfare of missing 24-year-old man

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:02 AM March 7, 2022
Concerns have been raised for the welfare of 24-year-old Tom James from the Broadland area.

Concerns have been raised for the welfare of a 24-year-old who is missing from the Broadland area.

Tom James was last seen in Hellesdon at 9.50pm on Sunday, March 6. 

He is described as white, 5 feet 6 inches tall and has brown shoulder length hair. 

Tom was last seen wearing black trousers and a black jacket with a green top underneath.

He was also carrying a black rucksack. 

Tom is believed to be travelling on foot. 

Officers are extremely concerned for his welfare and due to his vulnerability, members of the public who may see Tom are asked to contact police rather than attempt to engage with him directly. 

Anyone who may have seen a man matching this description in the Norwich area or anywhere in Norfolk should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 388 and the date Sunday, March 6. 

