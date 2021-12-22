Todd Cantwell treats lucky Norwich City fans to surprise Christmas treats
- Credit: Katie Hart-Copsey
Some lucky Norwich City fans were treated to a surprise visit from Todd Cantwell on Wednesday evening.
On Monday (December 20), Cantwell tweeted to instruct Canary fans urging them to put yellow and green balloons outside their doors as part of a Christmas giveaway.
Katie Hart-Copsey, who lives in Dereham, said her seven-year-old Archie was "over the moon" after receiving match-worn boots and a signed photo.
"Todd is his idol and he has just made his Christmas," she said.
"Archie's words were 'when I grow up I want to be just like Todd'.'"
Fellow Norwich fan Ivan's 89-year-old mum Joyce Adcock also received a surprise knock on the door from City's number 14 and was given a present and a signed shirt.
"She’s been struggling, lives alone and listens to every game and corrects the predicted line up in the EDP ready for the game," he said.
"She texted me to say 'I will treasure that forever'."
Most Read
- 1 Winter Woe-derland! Visitors slam Carrow Road Christmas event
- 2 Family honours Glenn who was 'always smiling' and 'lived for music'
- 3 Cat owner posts bank statement online to prove accusers wrong
- 4 Norwich fine dining restaurant given lowly one-star hygiene rating
- 5 Norfolk's 'Roman village' could double in size under housing plans
- 6 Boy in early teens arrested after 30 cannabis plants found at property
- 7 Rage at rat-runners after vital safety posts removed
- 8 Celebrity chef restaurant coming to Norwich
- 9 Car caked in beans and dog food stuffed in letterbox at family home
- 10 WATCH: The most shocking dashcam footage on our roads from 2021
James Curson's daughter Madison also met Cantwell and said it had "made her Christmas."
"She was over the moon that her favourite player knocked on our door, gave her a gift and had a photo," he said.
"To go out of his way to put a smile on people’s faces is a fantastic gesture and one that deserves huge credit. Well played Todd!"
However, Cantwell promised he wasn't finished yet, confirming in a separate tweet that the giveaway will last until Christmas Eve.