Todd Cantwell treats lucky Norwich City fans to surprise Christmas treats

Seven-year-old Norwich City fan Archie got a surprise visit from Todd Cantwell on Wednesday evening. - Credit: Katie Hart-Copsey

Some lucky Norwich City fans were treated to a surprise visit from Todd Cantwell on Wednesday evening.

On Monday (December 20), Cantwell tweeted to instruct Canary fans urging them to put yellow and green balloons outside their doors as part of a Christmas giveaway.

Katie Hart-Copsey, who lives in Dereham, said her seven-year-old Archie was "over the moon" after receiving match-worn boots and a signed photo.

"Todd is his idol and he has just made his Christmas," she said.

"Archie's words were 'when I grow up I want to be just like Todd'.'"

Fellow Norwich fan Ivan's 89-year-old mum Joyce Adcock also received a surprise knock on the door from City's number 14 and was given a present and a signed shirt.

My mum put the green and yellow balloons on her front door. @ToddCantwell_10 has just knocked on the door and given her presents AND a signed shirt. She’d been feeling rough but this has absolutely made her Christmas. Thank you SO much #ncfc

Surprised you got away though 🤪 https://t.co/yCPMnx49Hm pic.twitter.com/Patz73bjyp — The Marvellous Mr X 🍷 (@TheMarvellous_X) December 22, 2021

"She’s been struggling, lives alone and listens to every game and corrects the predicted line up in the EDP ready for the game," he said.

"She texted me to say 'I will treasure that forever'."

James Curson's daughter Madison also met Cantwell and said it had "made her Christmas."

Todd Cantwell meeting with Norwich City supporter Madison. - Credit: James Curson

"She was over the moon that her favourite player knocked on our door, gave her a gift and had a photo," he said.

"To go out of his way to put a smile on people’s faces is a fantastic gesture and one that deserves huge credit. Well played Todd!"

However, Cantwell promised he wasn't finished yet, confirming in a separate tweet that the giveaway will last until Christmas Eve.