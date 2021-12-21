The Dereham Santa? Todd Cantwell is 'giving back to fans' this Christmas

Todd Cantwell is giving fans in the Dereham area Christmas presents this year. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Forget Deco. Todd Cantwell is giving Santa Claus a run for his money this year.

In a post on Twitter, Norwich City player Cantwell announced he was giving presents to fans with yellow and green balloons outside their houses in the Dereham area.

CANARIES FANS, I’M DOING A CHRISTMAS GIVEAWAY FOR ANYONE IN THE DEREHAM AREA. AS YOU KNOW THAT WAS WHERE I GREW UP AND I WANTED TO GIVE BACK TO LOCAL FANS AND SUPPORTERS. ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS HAVE YELLOW AND GREEN BALLOONS BY YOUR FRONT DOOR OR ON THE HOUSE, I’LL BE LOOKING OUT pic.twitter.com/jDprEaJDtP — Todd Cantwell (@ToddCantwell_10) December 20, 2021

The kind-hearted gesture received hundreds of likes and interactions on social media with many replies full of praise for the 23-year-old.

Some supporters even replied with pictures of their balloons outside their houses.

Fan Phil Sherwood said: "I think what Todd is doing is lovely and in the true spirit of Christmas, he is a good local lad and my boys love him."

In a second tweet, Cantwell confirmed the giveaway would last until Christmas Eve.

He added: "Just trying to spread some Christmas spirit."

Despite a difficult campaign for the club so far this season, it is clear that Cantwell is still providing City fans with special memories off the pitch.