The Dereham Santa? Todd Cantwell is 'giving back to fans' this Christmas
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited
Forget Deco. Todd Cantwell is giving Santa Claus a run for his money this year.
In a post on Twitter, Norwich City player Cantwell announced he was giving presents to fans with yellow and green balloons outside their houses in the Dereham area.
The kind-hearted gesture received hundreds of likes and interactions on social media with many replies full of praise for the 23-year-old.
Some supporters even replied with pictures of their balloons outside their houses.
Fan Phil Sherwood said: "I think what Todd is doing is lovely and in the true spirit of Christmas, he is a good local lad and my boys love him."
In a second tweet, Cantwell confirmed the giveaway would last until Christmas Eve.
He added: "Just trying to spread some Christmas spirit."
Despite a difficult campaign for the club so far this season, it is clear that Cantwell is still providing City fans with special memories off the pitch.