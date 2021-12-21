News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

The Dereham Santa? Todd Cantwell is 'giving back to fans' this Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 6:37 AM December 21, 2021
Todd Cantwell is giving fans in the Dereham area Christmas presents this year.

Todd Cantwell is giving fans in the Dereham area Christmas presents this year. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Forget Deco. Todd Cantwell is giving Santa Claus a run for his money this year.

In a post on Twitter, Norwich City player Cantwell announced he was giving presents to fans with yellow and green balloons outside their houses in the Dereham area.

The kind-hearted gesture received hundreds of likes and interactions on social media with many replies full of praise for the 23-year-old. 

Phil Sherwood took part in the fun by putting yellow and green balloons outside his home.

Phil Sherwood took part in the fun by putting yellow and green balloons outside his home. - Credit: Phil Sherwood

Some supporters even replied with pictures of their balloons outside their houses.

Fan Phil Sherwood said: "I think what Todd is doing is lovely and in the true spirit of Christmas, he is a good local lad and my boys love him."

Norwich City fan Archie with yellow and green balloons outside his house.

Norwich City fan Archie with yellow and green balloons outside his house. - Credit: Katie Hart-Copsey

In a second tweet, Cantwell confirmed the giveaway would last until Christmas Eve.

Donna Todd added the balloons to her existing Christmas decorations.

Donna Todd added the balloons to her existing Christmas decorations. - Credit: Donna Todd

He added: "Just trying to spread some Christmas spirit."

Most Read

  1. 1 World street food market and live music venue to open in 2022
  2. 2 Eight homes to be built in single city lot after plans downscaled
  3. 3 Man arrested after crashing car into pedestrian crossing
  1. 4 Award-winning fish and chip shop launches battered pigs in blankets
  2. 5 Safety fears sparked over new £400,000 bus lane
  3. 6 14 photos of when a new Sainsbury's store opened near Norwich in 1978
  4. 7 Owner's warning after dog ingests mystery white powder in city
  5. 8 When will Norwich's shops be closing this Christmas Eve?
  6. 9 Jailed in Norfolk last week: Sex offender and teen guilty of manslaughter
  7. 10 Man pulled out knife to threaten youths after disturbance at McDonald's

Despite a difficult campaign for the club so far this season, it is clear that Cantwell is still providing City fans with special memories off the pitch.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mark Digby, pictured in 2013. 

Tributes to global acrobatics star Mark, who 'lived life to the fullest'

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Jingles the Elf at Bounce Into Christmas at The Space in Sprowston.

Christmas

Huge Christmas event with inflatables, grotto and food court opens

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Norwich man loses livelihood after tool theft

Man's livelihood in tatters after thieves steal tools

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Samples are taken from the River Wensum near Carrow BridgeByline: Sonya Duncan

Environment News

We tested the Wensum for human waste - this is what we found

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon