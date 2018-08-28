Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell calls on fans to pay tribute to Norfolk man killed in crash

Todd Cantwell of Norwich applauds the traveling support at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at the City Ground, Nottingham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 20/10/2018 ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

A Norwich City footballer has joined calls for fans to take part in a minute’s applause during the Canaries’ game against Aston Villa in memory of Bradley Raper.

Bradley Raper who died following a collision near Thetford. Picture: supplied by Chantelle Dwyer Bradley Raper who died following a collision near Thetford. Picture: supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

Mr Raper, 24, who lived in Scarning, near Dereham, died following a car crash on the A1066, near Thetford, on Tuesday, October 2.

Now Jordan Cantwell, Mr Raper’s friend and brother of City midfielder Todd, has put out a message on Twitter asking fans to pay tribute to Mr Raper with a round of applause during the 24th minute of City’s game against Aston Villa at Carrow Road.

The post says: “In memory of my best friend Bradley Raper aged 24, it would mean everything to his loved ones to hold an applause on the 24th minute in tomorrow’s game against Aston Villa (23/10/2018), to honour his recent passing. Please join us in making this happen.”

In just 30 minutes the post had gained more than 200 retweets.

Tributes have been paid to Dereham man Bradley Raper who died following a collision near Thetford last week. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer Tributes have been paid to Dereham man Bradley Raper who died following a collision near Thetford last week. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

Mr Raper was a keen cricketer and played for Norfolk, Bradenham and Dereham as well as holding a Norwich season ticket for 16 years.

Todd Cantwell shared the message. He said: “Guys, Brad served as a loyal season ticket holder for a 16 year period with his most memorable moments being in the playoffs at Cardiff and Wembley in 2015.

“Please spread the word to make this happen - it would mean so much to my brother and his family.”