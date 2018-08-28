Time running out to vote for Norfolk treasure in national competition

The Winfarthing pendant. Pic: Norfolk Museums Service. Norfolk Museums Service

Time is running out for people to vote for an Anglo-Saxon gold treasure unearthed by a student while metal detecting in Norfolk to be named the UK’s museum acquisition of the year.

The Winfarthing Pendant, purchased for Norfolk Museums Service, is on the shortlist to find the Art Fund’s Work of 2018, a public vote that showcases the breadth of museums’ collecting across the UK.

It was discovered in December 2014 by Tom Lucking, then a student at the University of East Anglia, while pursuing his hobby of metal detecting.

The gold and garnet pendant, which was declared as treasure, is one of 10 works nationally to make the Art Fund’s shortlist to name the nation’s favourite acquisition of the year.

The pendant is currently on display until in the British Library’s major exhibition Anglo-Saxon Kingdoms. It will go back on display at Norwich Castle Museums and Art Gallery on its return next spring.

Tim Pestell, senior curator of archaeology at Norfolk Museums Service, said: “The purchase of such an important find for the Norfolk Museums archaeology collections was a highlight of the year.

“We’re delighted that it’s now made the Art Fund’s national shortlist for Work of the Year 2018 – the Art Fund were instrumental in helping us secure the Winfarthing Treasure for the public and it’s lovely to see this extraordinary find recognised in this way.

“We are very grateful to the Art Fund for supporting the acquisition alongside the National Heritage Memorial Fund and the Friends of the Norwich Museums.

“Please vote for the Winfarthing Treasure – and help to give this rare Norfolk discovery the recognition it deserves.”

Voting here runs until 5pm on Saturday, December 15.