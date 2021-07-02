Fancy a TikTokTat? City's parlours bombarded by social media trend

Published: 6:00 AM July 2, 2021

Tattooists across the city are reporting a huge spike in the number of customers booking in to get a TikTokTat.

The Chinese video-sharing social media platform has been inspiring people to ink their skin with features spotted online.

Nicola Grady, co-owner of the Cold Iron Tattoo Company on Rose Lane, said patterns such as feathers, dream catchers and roses have been inspired by TikTok.

She said: "We are getting more of the TikTok trends. For example, there is one where two girls are holding hands which is popular."

The manager of Inkaddiction Studios Norwich, who did not wish to be named, agreed that TikTok has presented a new form of tattoo requests.

He said: "We definitely get people sending in videos asking for similar things. People will watch these videos and then want the same.

"The most popular videos on TikTok will get a bit of a following and I guess there is a bit of idolisation."

One particular TikTok pattern often seen at the Wensum Street parlour is a butterfly on the arm, hand and fingers which progressively get smaller.

The desire is mainly among those who are in the 18-25 age bracket, particularly among girls according to the Inkaddiction manager.

He added: "It has probably only really started over the last month. To be honest we are sort of up for doing most things. The artists here are capable of doing it and there are no adjustments per se.

"We like to make each tattoo unique that nobody else could have."

Despite England beating Germany at Euro 2020, all the Norwich tattoo parlours we spoke to said there had been no demand for England-related patterns.

A member of staff at Sith Tattoo Studio on Dereham Road said: "We have been fully booked up for months and still catching up from lockdown."

The Cold Iron Tattoo Company has seen a rise in full sleeve tattoos with people having had more time to find designs during the coronavirus lockdown period.

Full colour anime has been a popular request, in addition to some memorial tattoos such as examples of grandparents' handwriting.

