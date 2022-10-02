Organisers shake up city fan zone ahead of winter World Cup

Tickets for the England Fan Park at The Arena will be released in the next few weeks - Credit: Daegan Watts

Fans are set to swap sunglasses and shorts for woolly hats and gloves as a popular city fan park gears up for its return.

During the delayed Euro 2020 tournament, fans flocked to The England Fan Park at The Arena in Norwich to soak in glorious summer weather as England's men soared to the final.

And more than a year on, tickets are soon to be released to watch the Three Lions in action at the fan park which has now been kitted out with a marquee and heaters for the occasion.

Organiser Daegan Watts said tickets for some matches during the Euros "sold out within seconds" and he said he is delighted to be hosting the event again in November and December, albeit in a slightly different format due to as the World Cup takes place in the winter to accommodate Qatar's warm climate.

"We can't shy away from the fact that this year will be completely different due to the fact it is a winter World Cup," he said.

Event organiser Daegan Watts

"But we're going to do everything we can to ensure all our customers are comfortable, safe and ensure we really put on a show for everyone."

Covering 10,000 square feet, the fan park is located next door to The Arena indoor sports hub which opened in December 2020.

Similar to summer 2021, the event will have a maximum capacity of 500 people per game and first release tickets to original clients will soon be available ahead of a mid-October general release.

Mr Watts admitted it was a challenge getting things ready but the end result makes it all "worthwhile".

He said: "It's that arena experience that people love.

"We have that reputation as the place to come because it's a lively atmosphere, a great environment and there are some brilliant local food and drink available."

Food vendors such as The Chip Bucket and Elsie's Pizza will be at the event, with more food and drink outlets set to be announced.

England kick off their World Cup campaign on November 21 against Iran, looking to go one better after a semi-final defeat against Croatia in 2018.

Standing tickets are priced at £10 but there will be VIP tickets priced more expensively.



