Three vehicle crash at Long Stratton closes part of A140

Emergency services have been called to a crash at Long Stratton. Picture: James Bass (C) Archant Norfolk 2016

A three vehicle crash has resulted in closure or part of the A140.

Emergency services, including police and fire, were called to a three car crash on the A140 at Long Stratton at just after 6pm tonight (Friday, November 16).

Fire crews from Long Stratton, Earlham and Carrow were called to the crash and released a casualty using hydraulic rescue equipment and made safe.

A spokesman in the Norfolk Police control room said those involved sustained “minor injuries” but added the road was still closed in both directions following the crash with diversions in place.

But recovery of vehicles was underway and it was hoped the road would be reopened within the next hour.

Meanwhile, at just after 6.20pm fire crews from Hingham and Attleborough attended a crash at Attleborough and had to manually assist a casualty from the vehicle and make the scene safe.