Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Three quarters of a ton of food donated in Norfolk appeal

PUBLISHED: 08:41 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:41 19 December 2018

Lisa and her daughter Caitlin Williams, Mel Howman, Lynda Groves and Claire Read at Avenues Junior School collection point. Picture: Nick Stone

Lisa and her daughter Caitlin Williams, Mel Howman, Lynda Groves and Claire Read at Avenues Junior School collection point. Picture: Nick Stone

Archant

The Big Christmas Give in Norwich has collected around three quarters of a ton of food and clothes to help families in need.

Donations large and small - whole car load gratefully received. Picture: Nick StoneDonations large and small - whole car load gratefully received. Picture: Nick Stone

Run by residents Claire Read, Lynda Groves, Joanne Hollows and Caroline Sykes, the project was based at Avenue Junior School, where pupils and parents donated anything from a single tin to a whole car boot-full of food.

Food donations added up to around three-quarters of a ton and a total of 18 bags of women’s and children’s clothes were donated to the Leeway Refuge.

Some 12 crates of food were donated to the Norwich Food Bank and the Great Yarmouth Food Bank, which has a particularly high demand and took 46 crates.

Mrs Read said: “One of the volunteers assumed we had been collecting all year and couldn’t believe it was from just one day.

Local community members dropping off donations. Picture: Nick StoneLocal community members dropping off donations. Picture: Nick Stone

“Next year the plan is to extend the project and open a collection point in the city to make it easier for people to give.”

Claire sorting donations from the public. Picture: Nick StoneClaire sorting donations from the public. Picture: Nick Stone

Unpacking at Gorleston Baptist Church. Picture: Nick StoneUnpacking at Gorleston Baptist Church. Picture: Nick Stone

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Three arrested following £45,000 drug haul discovery in Norwich

Police have seized £45,000 worth of cannabis from a property in Norwich. Photo shows a previous cannabis find. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

Police release CCTV images of men after 11 iPhones are stolen from Apple store

Police have issued CCTV images of men they would like to speak to after iPhones were stolen from the Apple store in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Former Norwich Airport boss jailed for six years for rape

Elliott Summers at Norwich Airport in 2008. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Honiton’s Combe Garden Centre submits plans for new on-site eatery

#includeImage($article, 225)

Axminster hammer attacker found guilty

#includeImage($article, 225)

Axe Vale Show gives £30k to local groups

#includeImage($article, 225)

Festive Fun - A 60 question football and general sports quiz

#includeImage($article, 225)

Big cash boost for two Axminster charities

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Police forensic vans at Saffron Square murder scene. PIC: Peter Walsh

Cap to be placed on sexual entertainment venues in Norwich as council agrees limit

Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Norwich pub looks out for city’s homeless and their dogs

Jonathon Childs is offering free meals at The Boundary Pub in Norwich for those alone on Christmas Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists