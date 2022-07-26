Three city parks named among best in the UK

Three city parks have been named among the best in the UK after winning a prestigious Green Flag Award.

Waterloo Park, Eaton Park and Mousehold Heath in Norwich have been recognised among the 2,208 parks and open spaces to be nationally recognised for 2022.

It is the second year that Waterloo Park has won the award, while Mousehold Heath retains the accolade for a third year in a row.

It is Eaton Park's seventh win, after it first gained the award in 2014.

Waterloo Park has won the award for a second time - Credit: Danielle Booden

Councillor Adam Giles, cabinet member responsible for parks and open spaces, said he was "delighted" that three of the city's parks won the award.

He said: “I’m delighted that they have been once again recognised for the high standards of horticulture, safety and environmental management and is testament to the hard work of staff, volunteers and the community.

“These spaces support people to live healthy lives and relax, exercise and meet friends and family safely and the council will continue to invest in the long-term future and protection of the parks and open spaces in Norwich.”

The Green Flag Awards have been run for 26 years by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.

Views from Mousehold Heath. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

Paul Todd, manager of Keep Britain Tidy’s Accreditation, said Norwich's parks were a "vital green space" for the community.

He added: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making Waterloo Park, Eaton Park and Mousehold Heath worthy of a Green Flag Award.

“They are vital green space for the community in Norwich and this award is testament to all the hard work of staff and volunteers, who do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.”

The Green Flag Award scheme recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, which sets the benchmark standard for the management of outdoor spaces across the UK and around the world.