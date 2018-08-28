Three men run Hadrian’s Wall in 22 hours for charity

Neil Featherby, 60, alongside close friends Charles Allen, 41, and Jason Wright, 41, ran the 84 mile long wall on September 29. Picture: Neil Featherby Archant

Three men, including a 60-year-old, ran the length of Hadrian’s Wall in 22 hours to raise money for charity.

Neil Featherby, 60, alongside close friends Charles Allen, 41, and Jason Wright, 41, ran the 84-mile wall within the 24-hour official challenge time limit.

Mr Featherby ran the wall when he was 50 and completed it over three days, but wanted to do it in a shorter time frame.

He said: “I’ve ran every day for the past 37 years and I have been raising money for various local charities for several years too.”

The trio raised £1,750 for Nelson’s Journey, £1,750 for Hallswood Animal Sanctuary and £150 for Dog Rescue.

Mr Featherby said: “I love all animals and wildlife and all three of us are friends of Simon Wright, who is the CEO at Nelson’s Journey.”

Mr Wright said: “Neil and his team not only raised an amazing amount of money for Nelson’s Journey, but also helped by drawing attention to the work we’re doing.”