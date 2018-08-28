Search

Advanced search

Three men run Hadrian’s Wall in 22 hours for charity

PUBLISHED: 13:12 01 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:27 01 November 2018

Archant

Three men, including a 60-year-old, ran the length of Hadrian’s Wall in 22 hours to raise money for charity.

Neil Featherby, 60, alongside close friends Charles Allen, 41, and Jason Wright, 41, ran the 84-mile wall within the 24-hour official challenge time limit.

Mr Featherby ran the wall when he was 50 and completed it over three days, but wanted to do it in a shorter time frame.

He said: “I’ve ran every day for the past 37 years and I have been raising money for various local charities for several years too.”

The trio raised £1,750 for Nelson’s Journey, £1,750 for Hallswood Animal Sanctuary and £150 for Dog Rescue.

Mr Featherby said: “I love all animals and wildlife and all three of us are friends of Simon Wright, who is the CEO at Nelson’s Journey.”

Mr Wright said: “Neil and his team not only raised an amazing amount of money for Nelson’s Journey, but also helped by drawing attention to the work we’re doing.”

