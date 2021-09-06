News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Three men arrested at Sundown Festival this weekend

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:35 PM September 6, 2021   
Sundown Festival in Norwich. Picture: LEE BLANCHFLOWER

Three men were arrested during Sundown festival - Credit: Archant

Norfolk police arrested three men at Sundown Festival between Friday September 3 and Sunday September 5.

Two men in their twenties were arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs, with intent to supply.

A man in his 40s was also arrested over the weekend on suspicion of assaulting a police officer. 

Police say they are also investigating a number of other reports.

Despite the three arrests, Norfolk Police praised the majority of festival goers who enjoyed the event safely. 

Chief Inspector Kris Barnard of Norfolk Constabulary said: "It was great to see so many people enjoying themselves, while also following guidance to keep themselves and others safe. Considering thousands of people attended the festival, it was only a very small proportion that chose to act in such a way where an arrest was necessary.”

