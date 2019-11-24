Properties evacuated after flat fire in Norwich

Fire crews tackled a fire at a Flat in Norwich. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Three fire engines and 15 firefighters have attended a flat fire in Norwich.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to Hassett Close, near Barrack Street at 7.40pm on Saturday evening.

Appliances from Carrow, Sprowston and Wymondham attended the fire using hose reel jets to extinguish the flames, followed by thermal imaging equipment to check for hot spots.

The flat and a neighbouring property had to be evacuated.

Crews left the scene at 8.52pm with one remaining on the scene until midnight to ensure there were no hot spots.

The flats, which are believed to be owned by Orbit housing, were still airing on Sunday morning.