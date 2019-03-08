Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Thousands enjoy a taste of Thailand in Eaton Park

PUBLISHED: 15:30 14 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 14 July 2019

A perfromer at the Magic of Thailand Festival in Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Staff

A perfromer at the Magic of Thailand Festival in Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Staff

Archant

Anyone visiting Eaton Park this weekend could have been forgiven for thinking they had accidently travelled to Southeast Asia, as for two days the city centre park was transformed into a mini version of Thailand.

The Magic of Thailand Festival, Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: StaffThe Magic of Thailand Festival, Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Staff

Returning to Norwich for the second year, the Magic of Thailand festival aimed to 'bring a little corner of Thailand to Norwich'.

You may also want to watch:

Featuring everything from food stalls selling sweet treats to authentic Thai cuisine, live performances and children's entertainment, there was lots to keep young and old entertained.

Daniel Biggs, who along with his partner Jackie Winitkun organised the event said the first day of the festival attracted around 4,000 people, he said: "I think people have heard about us and we are so happy the weather hasn't prevented people from coming out.

A performer at the Magic of Thailand Festival, Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: StaffA performer at the Magic of Thailand Festival, Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Staff

"The atmosphere and welcome from the people of Norwich is lovely, you can see people are enjoying the festival," he said.

Most Read

Owner of Pedro’s slams council for forcing him to stop work on new diner

Andre Serruys and daughter Annie at the half-finished restaurant in the Pedro's building. Pic: Archant

Norwich cafe and bar to close - but owners allay fears over much-loved sister venue

James Wingfield and Ella Williams have made the decision to close North in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Norwich boxing coach turns bodyguard for EDL founder Tommy Robinson

Glen Saffer (left) on stage with Tommy Robinson outside the Old Bailey in July 2019. Photo: PA

Fascinating slice of Norwich history discovered in bowling alley

Jack Thompson, manager of Bowling House in Norwich. Photo: bethmoseleyimagery.co.uk

Strictly star misses Norwich show

Aljaz Skorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez brought Here Come the Boys to Norwich. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Theatre Royal

Most Read

Owner of Pedro’s slams council for forcing him to stop work on new diner

Andre Serruys and daughter Annie at the half-finished restaurant in the Pedro's building. Pic: Archant

Norwich cafe and bar to close - but owners allay fears over much-loved sister venue

James Wingfield and Ella Williams have made the decision to close North in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Norwich boxing coach turns bodyguard for EDL founder Tommy Robinson

Glen Saffer (left) on stage with Tommy Robinson outside the Old Bailey in July 2019. Photo: PA

Fascinating slice of Norwich history discovered in bowling alley

Jack Thompson, manager of Bowling House in Norwich. Photo: bethmoseleyimagery.co.uk

Strictly star misses Norwich show

Aljaz Skorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez brought Here Come the Boys to Norwich. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich Theatre Royal

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Couple fear moving out for a THIRD time to fix new-build house problems

Tracy and Justin Revell still have no insulation in their home at Costessey after Taylor Wimpey have said they have installed it after over two years of remedial work and the couple moving out completely twice. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Demolition of college building due to start

The Southwell Building at City College Norwich Picture: City College Norwich

Norwich named most faithful city in the UK

Most people in Norwich said they had never cheated on a partner. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Firefighters rescue kestrel stuck in netting

Firefighters were called to free a kestrel caught in netting in Mons Avenue, Norwich. Picture: David Bale

Thousands enjoy a taste of Thailand in Eaton Park

A perfromer at the Magic of Thailand Festival in Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Staff
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists