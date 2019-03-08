Thousands enjoy a taste of Thailand in Eaton Park
PUBLISHED: 15:30 14 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 14 July 2019
Anyone visiting Eaton Park this weekend could have been forgiven for thinking they had accidently travelled to Southeast Asia, as for two days the city centre park was transformed into a mini version of Thailand.
Returning to Norwich for the second year, the Magic of Thailand festival aimed to 'bring a little corner of Thailand to Norwich'.
Featuring everything from food stalls selling sweet treats to authentic Thai cuisine, live performances and children's entertainment, there was lots to keep young and old entertained.
Daniel Biggs, who along with his partner Jackie Winitkun organised the event said the first day of the festival attracted around 4,000 people, he said: "I think people have heard about us and we are so happy the weather hasn't prevented people from coming out.
"The atmosphere and welcome from the people of Norwich is lovely, you can see people are enjoying the festival," he said.