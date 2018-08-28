Thousands descend on city centre for Norwich Big Boom 2018

Norwich Big Boom fireworks 2018 from Mousehold Heath. Photo: Nikkala Ades COPYRIGHT � 2018 NIKKALA ADES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

People turned out in their thousands for the county’s biggest free firework spectacular.

The crowd at Norwich Big Boom fireworks 2018. Photo: Danielle Booden The crowd at Norwich Big Boom fireworks 2018. Photo: Danielle Booden

Droves of bonfire revellers flocked to Norwich city centre for this years Big Boom firework display, packing every inch of available pavement and wall perch to watch the show.

Firework lovers of all ages braved the chilly November weather, swaddled in woolly hats and an impressive array of earmuffs.

Children showcased a variety of LED Catherine wheels and flashing balloons, waving the toys in time with the music blasting from City Hall.

Excitement grew as the 10,000 strong crowd waited for the main event, breaking into a mass Mexican wave, spurred on by the event umpire, to keep warm.

Finally at 7.30pm, the first rockets were launched from Norwich castle, emblazoning the sky with clouds of fizzing gold stars.

For the next ten minutes the city was lit up with rainbow explosions, fountains of fluorescent lights and fantastic crackling streamers, no doubt enjoyed all over the world thanks to the army of camera phone broadcasters.

The crowd erupted with oohs and ahhs in all the right places, the deafening star burst fire crackers winning the biggest cheer.

The show was the first time five-year-old Olivia Groom, from Hoveton, had been to a firework display.

Cheeks rosy and LED unicorn in hand she delivered her verdict: “Amazing!”

Seven year old Andrew Stratton, from Coltishall, agreed.

He said: “They were really sparkly and it was good to see all the people.”

Andrew’s dad, Alex Stratton, added: “It’s a great night out for all of us. We’re now off to get some dinner!”

For 78-year-old Hellesdon resident Joyce Coleman and husband Richard Coleman, the show gets better every year.

She said: “We’ve come to all of them and enjoy it every time. Its good to see all the little ones enjoying themselves and it’s just a great event.”

Now in its sixth year, the City Council funded show gives a welcome boost to the city centre.

Several market stalls made the most of the crowds of hungry families, staying open late to provide welcome cups of tea and street food.