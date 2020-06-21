‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family’s tribute to stabbed mum-of-three Gemma

Family pays tribute following the death of Gemma Lynne Marjoram, pictured, in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

A heartbroken family has paid tribute to a 38-year-old woman who died in a stabbing in Thorpe St Andrew.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police at the derelict site of the former St Andrew's Hospital where a woman died in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: East Anglian News Service Police at the derelict site of the former St Andrew's Hospital where a woman died in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: East Anglian News Service

The family said in a statement: “Our beautiful girl, Gemma Lynne Marjoram, was cruelly taken from our lives on Friday, June 19.

“Gemma, a devoted mummy to three children, Kacie, Callum and Abigail. Loving big sister to Joanne and Kimberley. We are beyond heartbroken. We have no more words.”

A man remains in custody following her death.

Officers were called to a derelict building on the old hospital site, off Yarmouth Road, at about 12.45pm, following reports a woman had been found with serious injuries.

Police at the derelict site of the former St Andrew's Hospital where a woman died in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: East Anglian News Service Police at the derelict site of the former St Andrew's Hospital where a woman died in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: East Anglian News Service

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, attended and despite treatment, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A Home Office post mortem examination has since established she died as a result of stab wounds.

A man, aged in his 40s and from Norwich, was arrested in the Warwickshire area on June 19 on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at Wymondham police investigation centre.

Detective Inspector Lewis Craske, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are with Gemma’s family and friends at this time. Officers have established that Gemma and the suspect were known to each other and whilst we do believe this is an isolated incident, our investigations are ongoing to identify the exact circumstances leading up to her death.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area of the old hospital in Thorpe St Andrew between 11am and 1pm on June 19, particularly anyone who may have seen a male and female walking near to the site.

“We know this incident will have caused concern among local residents. Officers will be carrying out reassurance patrols in the area over the coming days and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to them.”

Anyone with information should contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101.