Park to receive £60k worth of new equipment over coming months

An artist's impression of a swing similar to the type Thorpe St Andrew Town Council is looking to purchase and install at Sir George Morse Park - Credit: Google Maps/Submitted

Kids will benefit from thousands of pounds worth of new play equipment at a city park, which will support those with disabilities.

A total of 12 pieces will be installed in the Sir George Morse Park in Thorpe St Andrew costing more than £60,000.

Four new pieces of active equipment are certified as 'inclusive', which was a priority set by the town council.

