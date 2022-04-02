Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Park to receive £60k worth of new equipment over coming months

Ben Hardy

Published: 10:02 AM April 2, 2022
Thorpe St Andrew Town Council is looking to purchase a wheelchair swing for Sir George Morse Park

An artist's impression of a swing similar to the type Thorpe St Andrew Town Council is looking to purchase and install at Sir George Morse Park - Credit: Google Maps/Submitted

Kids will benefit from thousands of pounds worth of new play equipment at a city park, which will support those with disabilities. 

A total of 12 pieces will be installed in the Sir George Morse Park in Thorpe St Andrew costing more than £60,000. 

Four new pieces of active equipment are certified as 'inclusive', which was a priority set by the town council. 

