Subscriber Exclusive
Park to receive £60k worth of new equipment over coming months
Published: 10:02 AM April 2, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps/Submitted
Kids will benefit from thousands of pounds worth of new play equipment at a city park, which will support those with disabilities.
A total of 12 pieces will be installed in the Sir George Morse Park in Thorpe St Andrew costing more than £60,000.
Four new pieces of active equipment are certified as 'inclusive', which was a priority set by the town council.
The full version of this story is only available on the Evening News+ app – the best place for exclusive city content, Norwich City coverage, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.