Norwich school carol concert raises thousands for air ambulance appeal

21 December, 2018 - 15:50
Thorpe St Andrew School held a festive concert at Norwich Anglican Cathedral in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA). Pictured (from left) are: Jonathan Merrick, Bishop of Lynn; Patrick Peal, EAAA chief executive; Keith Ringert, EAAA chaplain; Jeremy Mauger, EAAA doctor; Major General Sir William Cubitt, chairman of EAAA board of trustees; Matthew Jones, EAAA director of operations. Picture: Franz Sidney

Franz Sidney

Students in Norwich spread festive cheer among their local community while supporting a good cause with a special music event.

The Thorpe St Andrew School held a concert of Christmas carols, readings and thanksgivings at the Norwich Anglican Cathedral, with members of the school’s choir leading the night’s musical entertainment accompanied by the organ.

More than 1,000 people attended the event on Monday, which was held in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA).

Members of the medical charity were among the audience, including its chief executive Patrick Peal, director of operations Matthew Jones and trustee board chairman Major General Sir William Cubitt.

The Bishop of Lynn the Rt Rev Jonathan Merrick also attended.

The evening raised £10,000 towards the EAAA’s Capital Appeal, to help build a new base near Norwich Airport.

