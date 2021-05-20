Petition against Pinebanks homes gains 500 names after online move

Published: 5:30 AM May 20, 2021

Maya Riches, Millie Harvey and Francesca Selwood with the petition against the Pinebanks proposals in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Laura Harvey

A schoolgirl's petition against plans for up to 725 homes in Thorpe St Andrew has moved online and generated 500 signatures.

Millie Harvey, nine, and of Henby Way, originally took the petition against the Pinebanks proposals to her school, Hillside Avenue.

But the petition against the plans for new homes on four sites has now gathered pace after moving online to Change.org.

Millie and her two friends, Maya Riches, 12, and Francesca Selwood, nine, gained over 300 signatures in the space of 48 hours as they spent last weekend walking around houses.

Mother Laura Harvey said: "I think this goes to show that three schoolgirls have brought the community feeling to the forefront regarding this development and a community feeling of unrest that we have not been listened to, and [have been] overrun by the developers and council."

Nine-year-old Millie Harvey, front, holding her poster and petition against houses being built at the former Pinebanks site in Thorpe St Andrew, with her family and neighbours from Henby Way - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The online petition states the plans to build on the Pinebanks, former Langley Preparatory School and Griffin Lane sites would "cause devastation to the neighbourhood and surrounding environment" during the estimated eight-year construction period.

It also refers to Henby Way being built on a landfill site which raises questions over whether the road will be able to withstand vehicle movements of hundreds of new cars and heavy duty machinery.

Millie's online petition says: "I will be at least 17 when this completes and I am worried my road will be made dangerous for children living in and around this area.

"It will impact children’s lives hugely growing up. The impact on the environment from this construction will be extremely devastating to nature and is likely to scare the existing wildlife away."

The petition also refers to the "irreparable" pressure on schools and surgeries in the area as a result of the proposed homes.

The former Pinebanks site in Thorpe St Andrew where it is proposed to build a development. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

During a live webinar consultation, developers said they would be in discussions with Broadland District Council over amenities as part of the Section 106 agreement.

They also said there would be a mixture of high-quality affordable homes, and protection of the historical features and the listed tower at Pinebanks.

The developers declined the opportunity to comment on the petition to Broadland Council, which can be found: here.