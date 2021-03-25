Published: 12:22 PM March 25, 2021

The reverend James Stewart of Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church is pictured on the right - Credit: Archant

After welcoming 45 people back in person on Sunday, a church is looking forward to its Holy Week and Easter programme.

Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church will be following government guidelines for its services with the congregation wearing facemasks and no singing allowed apart from choir soloists.

The church will continue to stream its services on Facebook with a further 40 people watching remotely on Sunday.

The Rev James Stewart said most of the congregation has had their first does of the vaccine, and the 49-year-old is getting his on Monday.

"Looking out and seeing 40 people was really great," Mr Stewart said. "People are really grateful they can follow the events of Holy Week and Easter in person rather than looking on computer screens and phones."

The services are Palm Sunday at 10.30am, Maundy Thursday at 7pm and Good Friday at noon. On Easter Sunday there will be an festal eucharist at the Church of Good Shepherd at 8am and service at 11am, as well as at 9.30am for the parish church.