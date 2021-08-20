Church fete's 1920s theme draws on post-lockdown optimism
- Credit: Contributed
A church fete took the roaring 1920s as a theme to parallel the return to community fun after the coronavirus lockdown.
Just like 100-years-ago when people were emerging from the Spanish flu epidemic with relief and a renewed sense of optimism, so too were the people of Thorpe St Andrew in celebratory mood.
Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church hosted the event in its gardens on Saturday with many stalls, refreshments, games and a raffle.
The event was opened by Thorpe's own BBC Look East presenter Carol Bundock, deputy lieutenant of Norfolk, while mayor Susan Lawn and rector, the Rev James Stewart judged a fancy dress competition won by Sue Short.
Mr Stewart said: "We are so fortunate that our church is at the heart of our community on River Green and that so many people came and joined us for a time of fun and joy after the trials of the pandemic."
More than £2,150 was raised for the church.
