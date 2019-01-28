£49,000 skate park fund could be used for children’s play equipment

On Monday, Thorpe St Andrew Town Council will decide whether to allocate £49,000 towards a project to install new facilities at Laundry Lane Recreation Ground. Photo: Bill Smith Archant © 2008

Almost £50,000 kept in reserve for a long-awaited skate park in Thorpe St Andrew could be used to fund children’s play equipment instead.

Laundry Lane Recreation Ground in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google Streetview Laundry Lane Recreation Ground in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google Streetview

On Monday, Thorpe St Andrew Town Council will decide whether to allocate £49,000 towards a project to install new facilities at Laundry Lane Recreation Ground.

A report that goes before councillors next week states the money could pay for a variety of children’s equipment at the park.

But in order to do so, the council will have to redirect money that had been allocated towards proposals to build a skate park within the town.

The council report said: “These funds have been kept in reserve to add to the planned £80,000 from the Pinebanks [housing] development for a skate park.

“However, with the estimated cost of the skate park being in excess of £250,000, the town council may instead wish to explore opportunities to pool resources with a neighbouring council to jointly create a ‘destination’ skate park.”

Based on a proposed “collaborative” approach to the skate park, the report said the funds could instead be used to deliver part of the parks project at Laundry Lane.

Some of the proposed features for the recreation ground include play tunnels, a timber railway, a shelter for teenagers and a climbing frame.

The overall cost for the park’s play areas is estimated to be about £151,248.

Further plans to create a sculpture trail and amphitheatre area at the park bring the total to between £215,000 to £240,000.

Town amenities officer Darrin Sayer said the council would “probably” look to work with Sprowston Town Council on any future skate park plans.

In 2017, councillors in Sprowston abandoned plans for a skate park in the town following outcry from people living near the proposed location.

Mr Sayer said both councils could potentially pool resources to fund a new facility.

Thorpe St Andrew councillors will vote on whether to reallocate the £49,000 Section 106 funding on Monday, February 4.

The meeting takes place at the Town Hall at Fitzmaurice Park on Pound Lane, at 7.30pm.

Members of the public are invited to attend.

