History made at town council as all-female team appointed at the top

Published: 5:00 AM May 8, 2021

History has been made at a town council after an all-female team has been announced for the first time.

Sue Lawn has been appointed as the new mayor of Thorpe St Andrew Town Council, while Jane Fisher has been chosen as the deputy mayor.

Both positions were unanimously supported at the annual meeting at the end of April.

Mrs Lawn said: "Councillor Fisher and I have already worked hard as a team for many years on the events committee to deliver fantastic attractions such as St George's Day, and we will bring bigger and better events in the coming years."

She added that she is looking forward to supporting Leeway, the mayor's charity of the year, as restrictions ease.

Mrs Fisher said: "I am looking forward to bringing a number of fresh ideas forward, continuing the excellent work which has been done in recent years."

You may also want to watch:

Prior to the community becoming a town, the parish council appointed Elsie Grimson as its first and only female chairman in the mid-1990s.