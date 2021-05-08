History made at town council as all-female team appointed at the top
- Credit: Submitted
History has been made at a town council after an all-female team has been announced for the first time.
Sue Lawn has been appointed as the new mayor of Thorpe St Andrew Town Council, while Jane Fisher has been chosen as the deputy mayor.
Both positions were unanimously supported at the annual meeting at the end of April.
Mrs Lawn said: "Councillor Fisher and I have already worked hard as a team for many years on the events committee to deliver fantastic attractions such as St George's Day, and we will bring bigger and better events in the coming years."
She added that she is looking forward to supporting Leeway, the mayor's charity of the year, as restrictions ease.
Mrs Fisher said: "I am looking forward to bringing a number of fresh ideas forward, continuing the excellent work which has been done in recent years."
You may also want to watch:
Prior to the community becoming a town, the parish council appointed Elsie Grimson as its first and only female chairman in the mid-1990s.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: LIVE Results
- 2 Cut above the rest: Hair salon premises for sale
- 3 Riverside dog-friendly bar opens in city for summertime
- 4 Housing firms slammed for removing trees and hedgerows 'in error'
- 5 Major names coming to Norwich as big top to be erected in Cathedral Close
- 6 Long tailbacks on A47 due to roadworks and lane closure
- 7 Decision due on longer stay for Norwich's Junkyard Market
- 8 Murder accused did not realise man had been stabbed in 'tug-of-war' struggle
- 9 'Most people think I'm ditzy'-Beat The Chaser star speaks after success
- 10 Norwich woman wins £15,000 and 'Beats the Chasers'