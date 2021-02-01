Projector offers magic lockdown support for SEND children and families

Published: 11:28 AM February 1, 2021

A Norfolk council is using an interactive projector to support children and their families during lockdown.

Thorpe St Andrew Town Council opened the plantation grounds during the summer months as a safe place for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) to play and to let off steam.

Roxley Hall, on Yarmouth Road, is open on Monday/Tuesday or Thursday for families to book to use a Tovertel Magic Table, a giant projector that shows a series of games and interactive activities.

Its purpose is to promote eye/hand connectivity, but also enjoy the visual and hearing aspects.

Town Mayor John Fisher said: “We continue to recognise that these families are experiencing greater challenges during the coronavirus lockdown.

Children enjoy the Magic Table projections at Roxley Hall. - Credit: Thorpe St Andrew Town Council

“By offering this fabulous interactive resource to our families that have children with SEND, we are hoping that will help them get through what are proving to be very tough months.”

Booking inquiries should be made to community@thorpestandrew-tc.gov.uk. The council also wants to hear from groups that feel this would be of benefit to them.