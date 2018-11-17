Search

Council to live-stream popular beauty spot

17 November, 2018 - 09:11
Thorpe St Andrew Town Council has agreed to spend £329 on a live-view camera at River Green, off Yarmouth Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A council is to begin live-streaming a popular beauty spot next to the River Yare.

Thorpe St Andrew Town Council has agreed to spend £329 on a live-view camera at River Green, off Yarmouth Road.

Once set-up, the camera will enable people from across the world to watch the stretch of riverbank in real time over the internet.

The council hopes the idea will promote Thorpe St Andrew and bring people to the area.

Town clerk Thomas Foreman said people will be able to watch the stream via the council’s new website once complete.

He said: “A few places have them now, but some of those are just of the local high street, so we are hoping this will be a little nicer.”

The town council, back in August, also agreed to install CCTV cameras at River Green following reports of antisocial behaviour in the area.

• Do you have a story? Email luke.powell@archant.co.uk

