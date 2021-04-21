Giant litter pick to take place as person fined for fly-tipping

Published: 8:54 AM April 21, 2021

A 'giant litter pick' will take place at Thorpe St Andrew on Saturday, May 1 - Credit: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

People are being invited to take part in a giant litter pick in Thorpe St Andrew next month.

The town council is hosting the event on Saturday, May 1 from 10am to 3pm with five assigned areas set to be covered.

It comes as the council reported fly-tipping at its bins last week, which led to a fixed penalty notice which has been paid by the person responsible.

The litter pick, which was inspired by the efforts of the local Little Warriors group during lockdown, will be Covid-compliant with the equipment being supplied by the council.

The main assigned areas for the litter pick are north and south Dussindale, St Williams Way, Laundry Lane and Yarmouth Road.

A statement from the town council said: "We really hope the community can come together and make a real difference to the local street scene and environment, for everyone's benefit."

Ian Mackie, county councillor for Thorpe St Andrew, said: "It's a fantastic idea, helping to bring the community together outside in the fresh air and take pride in our town.

"After recent tragic events this is just what we need as a community to come together in a positive way."

Ian Mackie. Pic: Submitted. - Credit: Submitted

Mr Mackie will be taking part for a team picking on River Green and along Yarmouth Road towards Town House.

Those interested in taking part can register by emailing office@thorpestandrew-tc.gov.uk with their name(s) and preferred area, or if they are happy to be assigned to an area.

The town council has stated that all government guidelines will be applied including the rule of six or two households outside, with all equipment set to be sanitised between users.

Resident Katie Selwood commented on the town council's Facebook page to say it was a fantastic idea and described litter as "a problem that really needs addressing". She said she would be happy to help.