Suburb town's first ever Christmas tree festival
- Credit: Contributed
A community on the edge of Norwich is preparing for what is believed to be their first ever Christmas tree festival.
Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church is inviting local businesses and organisations to decorate a tree ahead of the festival launching on Sunday, December 5.
Festival coordinator Adam Wegg said more than 25 trees will be inside the church for the event with the Royal British Legion, town council and schools among those involved.
Thorpe St Andrew rector, the Rev James Stewart said: "Christmas trees bring great joy and so we have gone out to the community asking each organisation to be creative and bring some cheer at this time."
The festival opening coincides with the town's traditional Christmas evening with a brass band, carol singing, and children's craft activities in the church.
There will also be food stalls, mulled wine, a raffle and tombola.
The festival runs until Boxing Day.
