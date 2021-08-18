Town clerk to leave role to seek new challenges
- Credit: Archant
A town clerk will be leaving his post at the end of the year after six years in the role.
Thorpe St Andrew Town Council has confirmed Dr Thomas Foreman will be leaving with the council currently in the process of recruiting a new clerk.
It is understood Dr Foreman, who is in his early 30s, is looking to seek new challenges.
A statement from the council said: "We wish Dr Foreman well and we are very appreciative of the work he and his team of officers, alongside the councillors, have overseen in the town over the past six years."
Town councillor Stuart Snelling said Dr Foreman had been "an extremely good clerk".
Mr Snelling said: "It is a normal progression, especially for someone so young and I wish him well."
It comes after county and district councillor Ian Mackie announced he was leaving both Thorpe St Andrew and Sprowston Town Councils last week.
