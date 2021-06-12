News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Community enjoy church event in the sunshine

Ben Hardy

Published: 7:49 AM June 12, 2021   
The Revd James Stewart during the plant sale at Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church 

A parish church has hailed the "great success" of an event which raised £1,350 as a community came together in the sunshine. 

Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church's gardens were the setting as a pop-up plant sale was held last Saturday. 

A plant sale raised £1,350 at Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church on World Environment Day

After Covid restrictions had meant a large fete could not go ahead at the Yarmouth Road venue, church members arranged a plant sale instead. 

The Revd James Stewart said: "We are very blessed to have a beautiful garden by the river and we like to share it with our community as often as we can.

A plant sale took place at Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church for the community 

"The Covid-19 pandemic has given people the opportunity to appreciate green spaces and beautiful plants, so a plant sale on World Environment Day seemed very appropriate.

"Everyone had a very happy time in the sunshine." 

County councillor Ian Mackie, pictured right, attended the event

The £1,350 raised will be used for the work of mission and ministry in Thorpe, and to pay for items for the church garden.

The Parish of Thorpe St Andrew plant sale proved popular 

