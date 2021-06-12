Gallery
Community enjoy church event in the sunshine
- Credit: Submitted
A parish church has hailed the "great success" of an event which raised £1,350 as a community came together in the sunshine.
Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church's gardens were the setting as a pop-up plant sale was held last Saturday.
After Covid restrictions had meant a large fete could not go ahead at the Yarmouth Road venue, church members arranged a plant sale instead.
The Revd James Stewart said: "We are very blessed to have a beautiful garden by the river and we like to share it with our community as often as we can.
"The Covid-19 pandemic has given people the opportunity to appreciate green spaces and beautiful plants, so a plant sale on World Environment Day seemed very appropriate.
You may also want to watch:
"Everyone had a very happy time in the sunshine."
The £1,350 raised will be used for the work of mission and ministry in Thorpe, and to pay for items for the church garden.
Most Read
- 1 Stylish bungalow to rent on edge of Norwich - and it even has a hot tub
- 2 Police seal off building site in Norwich
- 3 Woman sexually assaulted in Norwich
- 4 Woman arrested after city centre row
- 5 IKEA: What went wrong?
- 6 'People love it' - Landlady opens second pub in Earlham Road
- 7 Frozen daquiris and flower walls: New cocktail bar comes to city
- 8 Woman on soft-food diet 'forever' after attack by kick-boxer partner
- 9 Family told baby with half a working heart has weeks to live
- 10 Restaurants back 'game-changing' traffic ban becoming permanent