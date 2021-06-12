Community enjoy church event in the sunshine

Gallery

Published: 7:49 AM June 12, 2021

The Revd James Stewart during the plant sale at Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church - Credit: Submitted

A parish church has hailed the "great success" of an event which raised £1,350 as a community came together in the sunshine.

Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church's gardens were the setting as a pop-up plant sale was held last Saturday.

A plant sale raised £1,350 at Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church on World Environment Day - Credit: Submitted

After Covid restrictions had meant a large fete could not go ahead at the Yarmouth Road venue, church members arranged a plant sale instead.

The Revd James Stewart said: "We are very blessed to have a beautiful garden by the river and we like to share it with our community as often as we can.

A plant sale took place at Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church for the community - Credit: Submitted

"The Covid-19 pandemic has given people the opportunity to appreciate green spaces and beautiful plants, so a plant sale on World Environment Day seemed very appropriate.

You may also want to watch:

"Everyone had a very happy time in the sunshine."

County councillor Ian Mackie, pictured right, attended the event - Credit: Submitted

The £1,350 raised will be used for the work of mission and ministry in Thorpe, and to pay for items for the church garden.