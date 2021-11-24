News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
‘I’m just embarrassed!’ - Range Rover driver on charity shop crash

Simon Parkin

Published: 4:03 PM November 24, 2021
Updated: 4:09 PM November 24, 2021
Range Rover that was crashed into front of Nansa Charity Shop in Thorpe St Andrew.

Range Rover that was crashed into front of Nansa Charity Shop in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Simon Parkin

A driver whose mishap saw her drive her Range Rover into the wall of a charity shop said she was relieved no-one was injured.

Emergency services were called to the Nansa Charity Shop on Thorpe Avenue in Thorpe St Andrew at 10.35am on Wednesday, November 24.

The damage to the Nansa charity shop on Thorpe Avenue after a car crashed into it. Picture: DENISE B

The damage to the Nansa charity shop on Thorpe Avenue after a car crashed into it. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The crash left a large hole in the front of the shop while the front of the Range Rover was damaged.

The driver, who asked not to be named, said: “The shop was open at the time but thankfully no-one inside was injured.

Damaged Range Rover that crashed into front of Nansa Charity Shop in Thorpe St Andrew.

Damaged Range Rover that crashed into front of Nansa Charity Shop in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Simon Parkin

“They came out to see if I was alright and they were so kind. I’m not hurt, just really embarrassed about what has happened.”   

A notice stuck on the front door of the shop states that users of the car park do so at their own risk. “The management will not accept liability for any accidents, damage or loss incurred,” it adds.

The car ready to be taken away after running into the Nansa charity shop on Thorpe Avenue. Picture:

The car ready to be taken away after running into the Nansa charity shop on Thorpe Avenue. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The damage to the Nansa charity shop on Thorpe Avenue after a car crashed into it. Picture: DENISE B

The damage to the Nansa charity shop on Thorpe Avenue after a car crashed into it.  - Credit: Denise Bradley

Notice on door of Nansa Charity Shop in Thorpe St Andrew.

Notice on door of Nansa Charity Shop in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: Simon Parkin


