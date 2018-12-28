Search

Thorpe St Andrew bus stop and pavement improvements to begin soon

28 December, 2018 - 14:36
Work to upgrade a bus stop and improve the condition of a pavement in Thorpe St Andrew begins on January 7. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Work to upgrade a bus stop and improve the condition of a pavement in Thorpe St Andrew begins on January 7.

The six-week scheme on Booty Road will cost almost £50,000 and is the first phase of a bigger project.

Work will initially be carried out on the north side of the road and improvement work on the south side will follow in 2019.

As part of the work, the existing bus stops will be upgraded to include user friendly raised kerbs. Temporary bus stops will be in place while those improvements are made.

Norfolk County Council says access to properties will be maintained, but warned there were likely to be some “unavoidable delays” during the work.

They said disruption on the carriageway would be kept to a minimum, with traffic controlled via a mixture of give and take and also via traffic lights while working across the junctions.

