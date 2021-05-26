'Alarming to see'-Residents in shock after suspected burglary attempts

Published: 12:42 PM May 26, 2021

CCTV footage has emerged of a suspicious looking man who was allegedly attempting to break into properties in Thorpe St Andrew during the early hours of Monday

Residents in a "low crime area" were shocked to be targeted by a "prowler" who was allegedly seen trying to break into properties.

CCTV footage has shown a man with a covered face who was walking around a number of driveways in Henby Way, White Farm Lane and Pilling Road in Thorpe St Andrew at around 4am in the the early hours of Tuesday morning.

White Farm Lane resident and former town councillor Duncan Sears said he reported the suspicious looking man to the police before he headed off in the direction of Henby Way.

His doorbell camera footage showed the man placing his bike on a driveway before approaching the property.

Broadland councillor Jonathan Emsell, who represents Thorpe St Andrew, said it is the second time in a week that suspicious activity has taken place in the area after reports of someone knocking on doors at 3am.

Town councillor Peter Berry, who lives on Henby Way, said a friend of his who lives on Howard Close, just off Henby Way, had been one of the residents targeted.



County councillor Ian Mackie, who represents Thorpe St Andrew, said: "To see such an abrasive attempt to burgle is shocking and very, very rare for a low crime area. I am sure residents are very concerned about it and will be reassured by the increased police presence.

"It's alarming to see such things going on in what is an overall safe area. It is very distressing for residents and hopefully the person in question will be identified and arrested."

The county councillor added that there would be close work with the police to gather evidence about the alarming activity.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "I can confirm we have had one report of a burglary on Henby Way between 11pm on Monday, May 24 and 6am on Tuesday, May 25. The suspect has entered a house via an insecure door and stolen cash and a mobile phone.

"Officers are also investigating reports a person was seen acting suspiciously in the area at around 4am on Tuesday.

"Residents are also being reminded to ensure their windows and doors are locked and secure when they go to bed in the evening to prevent them becoming victim to opportunistic thieves."

Anyone with information should contact Norwich CID on 101 and quite reference number 36/35642/21.