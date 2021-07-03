Retiring postie 'overwhelmed' by send-off to remember after 43 years

Published: 2:55 PM July 3, 2021

David Pike, who has worked for the Royal Mail for more than 40 years, is retiring. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON - Credit: ELLA WILKINSON

A postman who spent more than 40 years delivering letters, parcels and smiles to his community was giving a standing ovation on his final round.

David Pike, 64, has been postman for Drayton, Taverham and Thorpe Marriott for 43 years, making him a well-known face around the area.

As he was preparing to head out for his final round, his daughter Lynsey turned to social media in the hopes of giving him a send-off to remember.

David Pike, who has worked for the Royal Mail for more than 40 years, is retiring. Pictured here with his granddaughter Ella. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON - Credit: ELLA WILKINSON

She posted on community groups hoping for ideas on how to make to occasion extra special for him.

And just like Mr Pike always did, the community delivered, turning out in force to show appreciation for him. His granddaughter Ella even donned a Royal Mail style costume to celebrate the occasion.

As he loaded his final van, he was greeted with cheers by friends and colleagues, with a procession of Royal Mail vans driven around the streets in appreciation.

And as he worked his way around, families had decorated the streets with posters, banners and signs thanking him for his service.

David Pike (centre), who has worked for the Royal Mail for more than 40 years, is retiring. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON - Credit: ELLA WILKINSON

Miss Pike said: "He was a bit overwhelmed by it all and kept asking what was going on but it was a really lovely day - but very busy.

"He has had so many people stop to see him or come out to say hello or walk part of his round with him.

"He's now looking forward to spending more leisure time with his family and his beautiful granddaughters Ella and Erica."

Anne Walker, who worked with Mr Pike at the Royal Mail for 18 years, said: "David has seen many changes over the years and has made many friends, both work colleagues and customers.

"He's a well-liked, popular member of the community and he will be missed by many. His last day turned out to be a spectacular event."

David Pike on his final round, at a home decorated with Norwich City shirts - Credit: Lynsey Pike

Further pictures were shared of his big day on social media, with people from the Thorpe Marriott area paying tribute to his hard work.

Scores of people shared their tributes, with descriptions including "one in a million", "a very special man" and "top bloke".



