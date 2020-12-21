Volunteers deliver festive cheer to the lonely and isolating

Published: 4:49 PM December 21, 2020

A grassroots volunteer group has delivered 35 festive hampers to families in need across the Thorpe St Andrew and Thorpe Hamlet thanks to donations and support from residents.

Thorpe Helping Hands was set up in April as a response to the Covid-19 crisis supporting those in need with deliveries of food parcels, ‘check-and-chat’ calls to those lonely or isolating and running errands.

In the run-up to Christmas the group put out a plea which led to generous donations of festive food, seasonal treats, toys and cash.

Members of the group committee, including Sweena Mattam and Fiona Samson, coordinated the collection of donations and arranged for the festive hampers and shopping vouchers to be delivered together with gifts and cards.

Valuable support has also come from Pilling Park Community Centre which is the group’s food hub base and helps the volunteers to put together parcels.

Committee treasurer Inga Kenny said: “With Christmas approaching, we were keen that as many people as possible were supported and felt they were not being forgotten.”