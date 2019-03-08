Families driven from homes by flooding still no clearer when they can return

Families driven from their homes by heavy flooding are still no clearer over when they will be able to return.

The tenants of social housing in Pikeman Place in Thorpe St Andrew were forced into temporary accommodation last week, after heavy rainfall saw their homes devastated by floodwater.

On Sunday, October 6, water cascaded into the six homes, causing considerable damage to the properties, causing tenants to lose furniture, keepsakes and appliances.

On Friday, the tenants were told to temporarily move out to allow housing association Flagship, which is responsible for the buildings, to put arrangements in place for repair work to be done.

Today, they are no clearer over when their homes will be fit for their return - or what compensation they will receive for lost property.

One of the tenants, who did not wish to be named, said: "I think we could very well have a long battle on our hands - but we will fight tooth and nail.

"We're all scattered around at the moment and have no idea how long it is going to take us to get back into our homes."

Initially, some of the tenants had stayed in the soggy conditions of their homes, while others sofa surfed. However, on Friday, environmental health officers from Broadland District Council advised them to temporarily move on.

A Broadland spokesman said: "We will continue to liaise with Flagship as the properties are being returned to a habitable state."

A Flagship spokesman, however, said the renovation project would not be able to go ahead until the homes had fully dried.

They said: "A programme of remedial work is in place and we are currently making all efforts to speed up the drying process to get these under way and completed as quickly as possible.

"We hope to minimise inconvenience as much as we can during this time and are looking into ways to further support our customers in respect of the damage caused by the flooding.

"We have arranged a survey of the drainage systems and will recommend the best course of action to prevent reoccurrence, which may include a more permanent solution to help cope with extreme weather conditions."