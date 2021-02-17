Relief for DIY shop as parking tickets are torn up by council

Published: 7:00 AM February 17, 2021

Director of Thorns, Miriam Devlin has been in talks with the council to extend the times for their loading bay after they have been issuing the business with parking tickets. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

The director of a Norwich DIY shop has spoken of her relief after two parking tickets given to her firm's delivery drivers were ripped up by the city council.

Miriam Devlin, director of Thorns, vented her frustration after the Exchange Street store was issued its second parking ticket in recent weeks on Saturday.

The bay directly outside the shop is loading only between 5pm and 10am, but the director said with deliveries occurring two to three times a day to people shielding, it would be easier to change the timings to allow deliveries to take place during the day.

But with two fines handed out in recent weeks, the shop took to social media calling for Norwich City Council to "work with them, not against them".

Since raising the concerns, the city council has cancelled both parking tickets and agreed future deliveries can be carried out in Lobster Lane.

Mrs Devlin said: "They are going to reimburse us for the parking tickets and they said we can use Lobster Lane as a loading area.

"We think it is as close as we are going to get. We are happy for now."

Mrs Devlin said it would be easier if the loading bay could be used during the working day.

"You need to load the vehicles during the day. We have customers doing click and collect and need to pick up," she said.

Yet another parking ticket whilst trying to load deliveries to our customers who are staying at home. Come on @NorwichCC @NorwichBIDUK @EDP24 please help us through this pandemic. Also, no reply to our previous appeals either. #disappointed #SupportLocalBusinesses pic.twitter.com/cxP9pW8wAl — ThornsDIY (@ThornsDIY) February 13, 2021

"Customers are still shielding and staying at home to stay safe. We're offering a valuable service to keep people safe.

"There are bulky items as well, you do not want them to go all the way to our car park."

@NorwichCC Thanks for the support in #lockdown. Loading our van with deliveries to customers who are staying at home & given a parking ticket. We have voiced our concerns about this loading bay numerous times & as usual #nosupport @NorwichBIDUK @EDP24 Work with us not against us pic.twitter.com/Oocrx4fe42 — ThornsDIY (@ThornsDIY) February 2, 2021

A spokesperson for Norwich City Council said: “We’ve been in touch with Thorns and chatted through how this came about as well as how we can sensibly resolve the issue.

"We remain deeply committed to supporting our local businesses however we can, particularly throughout the pandemic when they’ve faced such hardship.

"We’ve agreed with Thorns about how employees can safely make any future deliveries while also ensuring they avoid getting parking tickets – and in the meantime, we will be cancelling the two parking tickets that have been issued.”