Care home for people with sight loss bounces back from inadequate CQC rating

The hard work of staff has been highlighted in helping a Norwich care home go from being rated as ‘inadequate’ to ‘good’ by health inspectors within the space of a year.

In January 2018, Thomas Tawell House, on Magpie Road, which looks after people with sight loss, was rated as inadequate and put into special measures by the Quality Care Commission (CQC).

Failings included insufficient staffing levels and staff being unable to demonstrate proper knowledge of safeguarding or how to support people with sight loss.

Following the previous inspection the care home, which is owned by The Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind (NNAB), stopped accepting new clients.

At the most recent inspection, CQC inspectors found the care home has taken a “consistent approach to service improvement” and found the Thomas Tawell House had “met all the identified breaches of the last inspection”.

Inspectors wrote: “There were enough staff on duty, at all times. Staff had been safely recruited and were motivated and supported to deliver good quality care and support.”.

Gina Dormer, chief executive of the NNAB, who was appointed to just weeks before the previous inspection, said: “Jumping from inadequate to good in such a short period of time is very rare and it is a reflection of the hard work and commitment by everyone in response to the criticisms levelled in our last inspection.”

Mrs Dormer said the care home had been particularly pleased with what residents had told inspectors about the care they received at the home, with one resident saying the home was “definitely the best place” they have been in.

Mrs Dormer said: “The CQC has acknowledged how seriously we took the last inspection report and the subsequent success of our improvement plan.

“I would like to pay tribute to our staff, who have worked so hard to turn things around, as well as our trustees who have provided unwavering support.

“A good rating is a tremendous achievement, but we will not be resting on our laurels. These inspections are useful for helping us to identify how we can improve further and this will how be the focus as we move forward,” she said.