A-ha! Alan Partridge to return to our screens with new series next month

Inept Norwich radio presenter and Norfolk favourite Alan Partridge will return to our screens with a new series next month.

This Time With Alan Partridge will see the presenter return to the BBC to tackle topics including the Me Too movement on a magazine programme similar to The One Show.

And comedian and actor Steve Coogan, who plays him, confirmed in an interview with American podcast host Marc Maron that he would be returning in February.

He said it would be a “magazine type show” with a “female and male co-presenter”.

“I’m really excited about the show, it’s a thing where Alan tackles serious topics like the whole Me Too - there’s a whole episode about that,” he said.

“That’s such a difficult topic for anyone to talk about for anyone to say anything about, but if you’re doing a character it weirdly gives you this licence to - you can get things wrong in a big way and it’s fine because it’s him doing it.

“You’re not sanctioning or agreeing with what he’s saying, you’re saying ‘this guy gets things wrong’ so you have licence to do it.

“And this is the crucial thing, because you’ve got a comic character he can say stuff that you go ‘that is so off message’ but sometimes he can say stuff that’s true that I can’t say. So the fool can point something out that everyone secretly knows to be true.”

He added: “What we do is we have him trying to jump on the bandwagon and say, you know, he says ‘Hey! I’ve made mistakes, I’ve stood on the side of the sidewalk and slow hand-clapped while I watch a woman try to parallel park, you know, and I feel bad about that.

“And now if I saw a woman doing it now, I would shout instructions’.”

Alan’s last stint with the BBC was during his 1990s chat show Knowing Me, Knowing You, which came to an end after he accidentally shot a guest live on air.

And it will be the character’s first new programme since 2016, when he starred in the hour-long Scissored Isle, when he toured the north of the country meeting “real people”.