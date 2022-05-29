Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
'I was starstruck' - This Country actor spotted at Norwich Market

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:14 AM May 29, 2022
Amy Broughton spotted Charlie Cooper, who plays Kurtan in This Country, at Norwich Market. 

While his character Kurtan in hit BBC mockumentary This Country never leaves the Cotswolds (apart from to go to Swindon TK Maxx), the actor that plays him is much more keen to travel.

Charlie Cooper is best known for playing Kurtan in the BAFTA award-winning comedy and was spotted in Norwich on Saturday afternoon (May 28).

It turns out he is a regular visitor as his girlfriend is from Norfolk. 

Amy Broughton, who lives Costessey, is a fan of the show and got a selfie with him at Norwich Market. 

She said: "He was walking towards me and I saw his face and immediately turned around and walked back by him and said quietly - 'hi I’m sure you get this all the time but you look a lot like Kurtan''.

"He immediately stopped, smiled with a huge cheeky grin and said “well spotted” and turned around to talk to me for a few minutes." 

She added: "I was so starstruck and lost my words - he was so nice." 

