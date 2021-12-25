News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Family forced to sit on the floor this Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 11:30 AM December 25, 2021
Steve Keal, who lives in Thelverton near Diss

Steve Keal, who lives in Thelverton near Diss - Credit: Steve Keal

A family of five has been left with no sofas and only half of their home carpeted for the festive period due to lengthy delays after ordering from a Norwich store. 

Steve Keal, 31, and his partner Laura Waterfield, who is 23 weeks pregnant, were supposed to have their carpets fitted at their Thelverton home over a month ago. 

They had ordered new carpets and sofas from Norwich ScS, on the Sprowston retail park, on October 10 after being told there was a 10pc discount on new carpets.

But it will not be a case of home sweet home this Christmas as there was a delay with ScS' supplier to get the furniture delivered in time. 

The couple's three children have had to bring pillows down from their bedrooms when watching television in the living room.

The Norwich ScS store in the Sprowston retail park

The Norwich ScS store in the Sprowston retail park - Credit: Google Maps

Mr Keal said: "When I called ScS to ask why it was taking so long, someone said I would just have to sit on the floor.

"We spent just more than £5,500 in total and to be sneered at down the phone was just not what you expect." 

A spokeswoman for ScS said the company has compensated the family with £230 for the inconvenience caused.

But Mr Keal disputes this, saying he has only been offered £60 so far by the city outlet. 

The ScS spokeswoman added: "This customer’s furniture has been unavoidably delayed by one of ScS’s suppliers.

"ScS were notified on Monday that unfortunately it would not arrive with us in time for Christmas delivery, and the customer was contacted to notify them of this delay. 

"Because of this delay, ScS has arranged loan furniture for the customer and this is being delivered to them on Friday, in time for Christmas.

"In relation to the carpet, a fitter was due to attend but is unwell and still isn’t fit enough to work. As fitting capacity is fully booked a reschedule date is still being organised with the customer." 

Mr Keal said: "ScS told me it was the sub-contractor carpet fitter and saying it was nothing to do with them anymore which is wrong as I did not employ them."

